In 2009, Corey “C-Murder” Miller was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. The incident occurred in 2002 at Platinum Club in Harvey, La., when Miller’s jammed gun rang off as a result of a brawl and fatally struck the teen. A jury handed down a second-degree murder conviction and now a judge has ordered Miller to pay $1.15 million to the teen’s family, The New Orleans Advocate reports.

READ: Master P Set To Film 'King Of The South' Biopic

The family’s attorney, Trey Mustian, shared that this long legal ordeal has finally come to a close. “For my clients, it’s been a 15-year odyssey,” he said. “They’ve been through a great deal, and it means a lot to us to bring some closure to this.”

Upon learning of the judge’s ruling, Mustian said for George and Delores Thomas, “it’s more a vindication of their son than any potential monetary award. They wanted to see it through for their son.” For each parent, Miller will have to pay $500,000, and $150,000 “to account for the suffering” the teen endured, the news site adds. In addition, nearly $5,000 will be paid to cancel out the cost of the funeral.

READ: C-Murder Released From Prison to Attend Grandma’s Funeral

At the top of 2017, a viral story claimed that former President Barack Obama pardoned Miller on Dec. 7. However, investigative reports revealed that post was false. Miller remains in Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. In the 90s, the 46-year-old was a platinum-selling artist thanks to his debut, Life or Death. He worked alongside his brother Master P on No Limit Records and continued to find success on the Billboard charts before his imprisonment.