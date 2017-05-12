R&B crooner Khalid brings the vibes while ATLien Future provides his unique rap stylings for Calvin Harris’ latest contender for “song of the summer,” “Rollin.”

The track, which will appear on the producer’s June 30 release Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, is perfect for long drives with the windows down, as it features funky, smooth synths and throwback feels.

In addition to “Slide” and “Heatstroke,” it’s sounding like Harris is going to provide listeners with some incredible summer jams. He says that artists such as Travis Scott, Schoolboy Q, Kehlani, Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, D.R.A.M., Nicki Minaj, PartyNextDoor and Lil Yachty will appear on the upcoming album.

What do you think of the newest track? Listen below.