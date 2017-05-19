Camila Cabello drops her video for debut solo singles, “Crying in the Club,” and “I Have Questions.”

The moody, hazy visual opens up with the somber “I Have Questions,” where an emotional Camila ponders about a situation that went awry. Soon after the melancholy, it’s time to dance away all her regrets and troubles at the club, with the upbeat “Crying in the Club,” which samples Christina Aguilera’s hit 1999 single “Genie in a bottle.”

#cryingintheclub video NOW on @vevo!! 💕so happy for u to finally see it, hope u enjoy https://t.co/2QytygX5Nt #vevopremiereCryingintheclub — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 19, 2017

“This video is really special for me. It has the first two songs ‘I Have Questions’ and ‘Crying in the Club’ off of my upcoming album ‘the hurting the healing the loving,'” The 20 year-old songstress wrote underneath the video. “It was an incredible experience working with director Emil Nava. He understood my initial vision completely and took it to a whole other level with amazing visuals and made it look like what it felt like for me. I hope you love it as much as I do!”

Watch Cabello’s new video for her singles on here.