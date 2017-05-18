On Thursday afternoon (May 18), a car crashed into pedestrians in the heart of New York City’s Times Square. The impact reportedly left one person dead and 12 people injured, ABC News reports. The incident occurred on 45th Street and Broadway.

Law enforcement officials believe this to be an accident, but they’ve yet to confirm the motive behind the crash. Per Buzzfeed News, a witness saw the Sedan run a “red or yellow light and hit pedestrians who were crossing the street.”

The driver is in police custody. Developments are still forthcoming.

BREAKING: Law enforcement official says driver who plowed into crowd in Times Square is in custody, being tested for alcohol. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 18, 2017

#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

UPDATE:

The New York Times reports that the number of people injured stands at 22. Upon his detainment, witnesses state the unidentified man appeared erratic or under the influence of drugs. The 26-year-old driver has a history of drunk driving.