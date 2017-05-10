So, this is what happens when NBA stars have some downtime.

On Sunday (May 7), the reigning NBA Champions beat the Toronto Raptors (109-102) for a seat in the Eastern Conference Finals. While getting some needed R&R before their next match-up between either the Washington Wizards or the Boston Celtics, some of the ballers of the Cleveland Cavaliers (LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert) decided to have a little fun during a workout session.

If you’re wondering what song is being used in the turn up, it’s Playboi Carti’s “What.” Looks like the trio will have a few more days to have some fun, as the Wizards-Celtics series ends either Friday (May 12) or Monday (May 15).