CeeLo Green cruises into familiar territory on his new remix of Childish Gambino’s Awaken My Love track, “Redbone.” Keeping the funky groove of the original track, the singer/songwriter muses over an undying love in his own irreplaceable tone.

Premiered by Digital Trends, CeeLo’s latest cover follows his ode to Beyonce, “JAY Z’s Girl,” which was released under his new alter ego Gnarly Davidson.

Currently, the Grammy award winner is working on a new album under the moniker.

