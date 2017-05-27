Chance the Rapper is vocal and productive when it comes to making Chicago great again, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s interested in transitioning into a role on Capitol Hill.

The artist and activist recently shared his thoughts on his career and politics for his June cover story with Ebony. As celebrities like Kanye West, Tom Hanks and Dwyane Johnson have jokingly (but not jokingly) shared interest in the role as commander in chief, Chance doesn’t want to be thrown in the mix. Speaking to Adrienne Samuel Gibbs, the 24-year-old says he’s just “not into it.”

“I would never run for any office or government position,” he said. “I’m not into it. I think politics is a reason why a lot of stuff doesn’t get done. There’s a lot of favors, and a lot of people are held back by their intentions of being re-elected or the things that they owe their party or constituents. I think when you’re in my position as an artist, I can say what I want and talk about the issues that matter.”

In addition to his efforts in supporting Chicago’s public schools, he’s also hasn’t stopped advocating for the man upstairs. After the release of his critically acclaimed project Coloring Book, the artist believes God is the man of the year. “This is God’s year,” he said. “You know, every year is God’s year, but this is a moment of awakening for a lot of people. I’ve just seen a lot of stuff in my own life that has pushed me toward being closer to God and closer to my faith, and it has materialized into success.”

Read a portion of the interview here. Ebony’s June Black Music issue is on newsstands now.

