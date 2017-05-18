The debate about Future’s “Mask Off” is one that most likely will not stop until the summer’s end. Despite its controversial hook, “Molly Percocet,” the track has been co-signed by a long list of rappers that includes Kendrick Lamar and now Chance The Rapper.

During a recent concert in Columbus, Ohio, Chano had his fair share of Henny before he ripped Future’s trap anthem to shreds. “When I come through when I take the mask off/Every time I ride through niggas get soft/Niggas talk crazy but they don’t want it in person/When I be on TV it don’t be a lot of cursing,” he rapped on the t5rack (as pointed out by XXL).

Chance rapping a Mask Off freestyle pic.twitter.com/bUe9XymaM1 — Chance&Gambino (@GambinoChance) May 17, 2017