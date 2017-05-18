For The Future Hive: Chance The Rapper’s “Drunk” Freestyle Over “Mask Off”
The debate about Future’s “Mask Off” is one that most likely will not stop until the summer’s end. Despite its controversial hook, “Molly Percocet,” the track has been co-signed by a long list of rappers that includes Kendrick Lamar and now Chance The Rapper.
READ: Francis And The Lights Taps Chance The Rapper For “May I Have This Dance (Remix)”
During a recent concert in Columbus, Ohio, Chano had his fair share of Henny before he ripped Future’s trap anthem to shreds. “When I come through when I take the mask off/Every time I ride through niggas get soft/Niggas talk crazy but they don’t want it in person/When I be on TV it don’t be a lot of cursing,” he rapped on the t5rack (as pointed out by XXL).
READ: Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Solange, Migos, Chance The Rapper & More Of Your Faves Are Up For BET Awards
Chance rapping a Mask Off freestyle pic.twitter.com/bUe9XymaM1
— Chance&Gambino (@GambinoChance) May 17, 2017