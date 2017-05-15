Chance The Rapper fans were off the wall this weekend when KAYTRANADA previewed a studio version of their collaboration, “And They Say.” Previously, Chano loyalists were only privy to the song during his live shows.

Originally recorded during Chance’s Coloring Book sessions, the pair promises the world that the full song will be released in one form or another one of these days. The close friends also worked together on “All Night” from the Chicago rapper’s critically acclaimed album.

Chance’s steal showing verse on DJ Khaled’s number 1 single, “I’m The One” continues to reign on the competition.