Chanel Is Selling A Boomerang For $1,325

In the event you realized you lost your boomerang or needed an upgrade, don’t fret. Our favorite high-end fashion brand Chanel is now selling a black-wood and resin boomerang with a glossy finish for a $1,325. The boomerang, along with a few other sporting items are all part of Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

CREDIT: Chanel

The pricey sporting item caught the Internet’s attention when beauty vlogger and make-up artist Jeffree Star posted it to his Instagram Monday. (May 15) It didn’t take long for many to call out the fashion brand for culturally appropriating one of indigenous Australian oldest hunting tools.

Getting wind of the uproar in a statement to CNN Chanel apologized to anyone who may have taken offense, but says the 106-year-old French brand has always dabbled in sportswear.

“The inspiration was taken from leisure activities from other parts of the world, and it was not our intention to disrespect the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and their significance to the boomerang as a cultural object. As such, this object was included into a sportswear range. Sportswear has always been part of Chanel’s identity” and “the spring-summer 17 collection boomerang is part of this long-standing approach.”

This isn’t the first time a high-end retailer attempted to make a few bucks off of a grassroots item. Last November, Neiman Marcus sold collard green for $81.50 causing Black Twitter to read the retailer for filth.

Along from the boomerang, Chanel is also selling a football, beach ball, a tennis racket and five pound dumb bells. So, if you have an extra $1300 hanging around will you purchase Chanel’s boomerang?