Arrest Warrant Sent Out For Chief Keef In Miami

There is an arrest warrant out for rapper Chief Keef in Miami, according to TMZ.

Per the site, the 21-year-old Chicagoan missed an arraignment for DUI and drug possession charges on Tuesday (May 2), and the judge automatically issued the warrant. The “Kills” musician was arrested in April in Miami Beach, and was later charged with felony DUI after failing a field sobriety test.

According to Billboard, the Media/Hologram USA CEO of the rapper’s label FilmOn TV, Alki David, wrote that “Keef’s crack legal team will work this out. In the meantime Hologram USA is prepared to beam him in wherever he needs to go. Boldly, like no man has gone before.”