Be prepared to listen to Awaken My Love! in a whole other light. Out Monday (May 22), the limited edition vinyl continues Childish Gambino’s appreciation for virtuality reality with the package containing a VR headset, to pair with the PHAROS app released last year.

Fans will be able to check out the virtual reality performances from the PHAROS experience that took place in Joshua Tree. Shortly after the release of the critically acclaimed album, the artist released just one of the VR performances (“Me and Your Mama”) to the masses. The package also includes an exclusive booklet, two heavyweight 45 RPM LPs and a glow in the dark cover.

Listenings for the VR vinyl took place at the House of Vans in London and Rough Trade in Brooklyn, New York last week. Named one of Fast Company’s “100 Most Creative People in Business” last Thursday (May 17), the Golden Globe winner says his approach to his passion projects is not to ride, but feel the wave.

“A lot of art is a dance you do with your audience,” he said. “You’re playing off the vibes, the wavelengths, the algorithms that your audience is giving you. And now that I’ve got that information, I can get ready to dance with them again for [Atlanta‘s] second season.”

While fans are patiently waiting for Earn and the rest of the gang to return to the FX in 2018, his music has continued to climb the charts.”Redbone” recently hit platinum status and has earned a pop culture crown thanks to its fitting place in the social thriller, Get Out. It’s also inspired covers by Cee-Lo Green and recently, Wiz Khalifa.

The PHAROS VR companion app can be downloaded here.

Gambino will also make his return to the stage at New York City’s Governors Ball on Saturday, June 3rd.

