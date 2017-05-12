Earlier this week, TLC’s Chilli received flak for her controversial stance involving the “All Lives Matter” rhetoric. In a previous interview with U.K.’s Channel 4, the award-winning artist sparked a fire on social media with the following statement:

“I personally didn’t go to any marches, or anything like that, but for me, all lives matter, you know what I mean?” she said. “Because there is a time when different groups are targeted for different things, you know what I’m saying?”

Per The Root, Chilli, born Rozonda Thomas, added that on the topic of police brutality, “against these young black boys, all of that kind of stuff is wrong, even if it was a Caucasian teen kid that this was happening to or whatever.”

Now, the “Waterfalls” singer has returned to social media to clear the air on her words. In a statement issued to The Shade Room, Thomas said her intention was not to “undervalue the Black Lives Matter movement.”

“Of course, black lives matter and the killing of young black boys is heartbreaking to all of us. Everyone knows I am a black mother of a black son so there is no way I could watch what’s happening and not be affected,” she said. “That video was from an interview in London asking me about issues happening in the U.S. My response was inclusive of everyone, but not meant to undervalue the Black Lives Matter movement or to suggest police brutality against blacks is acceptable.”

Watch her initial interview below.