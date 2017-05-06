While Chris Brown was celebrating his 28th birthday at Houston, Texas’ Grooves Nightclub (May 4), TMZ reported that the Virginia native was served with Karrueche Tran’s restraining order. The incident reportedly occurred as the “Party” artist was on his way to his vehicle.

Now, Brown is putting the rumors to bed. After The Shaderoom posted a preview of their report on the matter, the Royalty artist decided to counter TMZ’s original article. “Super lie,” he wrote. “Try again.” This adds to Brown’s longstanding opposition to TMZ after he previously shared a now-deleted Instagram post that simply states, “If you read an article that says “Sources close to Chris Brown told TMZ” and you keep reading it or believe it, CONGRATS, YOURE A MORON!”

#ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom and denies being served at his birthday party

Tran’s legal strain with Brown began earlier this year when she reportedly claimed that her ex-boyfriend verbally and physically threatened her. A court date to settle the dispute was made for March 29, but has been postponed.

This news follows the announcement of a 40-track album that Brown might release this year and the summer debut of his documentary, Welcome To My Life, on June 8. “I went from being on top of the world, number one songs, being kind of like America’s sweetheart to being public enemy number one,” he says in the trailer. “This is the first time I get to say anything.”