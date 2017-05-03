Chris Rock’s first headlining tour in nine years, “Total Blackout,” is really killing it. Because of the success, the funny man will be extending the tour to 2018, and adding dates not only in the U.S., but also in Australia, New Zealand, and England.

The tour was supposed to conclude in June, however, due to high demand, Rock has added shows and will conclude in Jan. 2018 at the O2 Arena in London, England, per Pitchfork.

Rock also recently inked a deal with Netflix for the premiere of two stand-up specials on the streaming service. Take a look at the upcoming and additional dates below.

05-03 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

05-04 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

05-06 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

05-13 Houston, TX – Smart Financial Center

05-14 Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

05-15 Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

05-16 Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

05-17 Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

05-18 Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

05-25 Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

05-26 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

05-27 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

05-28 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

06-03 Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center

06-09 Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center

06-10 Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino

06-23 Perth, Australia – Perth Arena

06-24 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

06-26 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Hisense Arena

06-27 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Hisense Arena

06-28 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

06-29 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

07-01 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

09-07 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

09-08 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

09-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Thunderbird Sports Centre

09-16 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

09-17 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10-18 Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10-19 Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10-26 Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

10-27 Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

11-09 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

11-11 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

11-25 Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

11-26 Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

11-30 Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

12-01 Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

12-06 New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden

12-07 New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden

12-09 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

01-26 London, England – SSE Arena Wembley

01-27 London, England – The O2 Arena