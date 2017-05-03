More Laughs: Chris Rock Extending Comedy Tour To 2018
Chris Rock’s first headlining tour in nine years, “Total Blackout,” is really killing it. Because of the success, the funny man will be extending the tour to 2018, and adding dates not only in the U.S., but also in Australia, New Zealand, and England.
The tour was supposed to conclude in June, however, due to high demand, Rock has added shows and will conclude in Jan. 2018 at the O2 Arena in London, England, per Pitchfork.
Rock also recently inked a deal with Netflix for the premiere of two stand-up specials on the streaming service. Take a look at the upcoming and additional dates below.
05-03 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
05-04 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
05-06 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
05-13 Houston, TX – Smart Financial Center
05-14 Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
05-15 Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
05-16 Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
05-17 Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
05-18 Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
05-25 Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center
05-26 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
05-27 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
05-28 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
06-03 Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center
06-09 Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center
06-10 Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino
06-23 Perth, Australia – Perth Arena
06-24 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
06-26 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Hisense Arena
06-27 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Hisense Arena
06-28 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
06-29 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
07-01 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
09-07 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
09-08 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
09-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Thunderbird Sports Centre
09-16 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
09-17 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
10-18 Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10-19 Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10-26 Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
10-27 Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
11-09 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
11-11 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
11-25 Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
11-26 Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
11-30 Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
12-01 Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
12-06 New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden
12-07 New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden
12-09 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
01-26 London, England – SSE Arena Wembley
01-27 London, England – The O2 Arena