Tyler Jones of Cincinnati, Ohio was sentenced to 19 years in prison for leading a massive police chase, firing at Springfield Township officers, and shooting a K-9 police German Shepherd, Cincinnati.com reports.

READ: A Detroit Teen Accidentally Shot Two Cops He Thought Were Breaking Into His Home

Last June, the police reportedly tried to stop the 28-year-old man near Interstate 275 and Ohio 4, according to court documents. Jones then led officers on a high-speed chase.

READ: Cleveland Shooter On The Run After Killing Elderly Man In Horrific Facebook Video

Before authorities were able to apprehend him, the K-9 (named Pako) caught him first. Jones shot the dog and fired once more at the four officers who were chasing him. One officer shot Jones which hit him in the spine and left him paralyzed.

Law enforcement officials reportedly found cocaine, marijuana, heroin and hydrocodone with baggies and measuring scales. Jones pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a police dog, having weapons under disability, failure to comply with an officer, trafficking cocaine and four counts of felonious assault.

READ: Cops Arrest Man Who Accidentally Shot Himself But Blamed It On A Imaginary Black Guy

Judge Robert Wrinkler sentenced Jones to 19 years and allegedly said, “When you get released, keep yourself out of trouble.”

As for Pako, his health has recovered. An award ceremony was held the same day Jones was sentenced, honoring the dog with the K-9 Valor Award by the North American Police Work Dog Association in Eureka, Missouri.