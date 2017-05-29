Looks like one up-and-comer has some B.I.G shoes to fill.

CJ Wallace, the 20-year-old son of the late Notorious B.I.G., is reportedly in the studio working hard on recording his debut album. Wallace spoke to a London publication called the EveningStandard to discuss his foray into the music world.

“At a young age I always knew I wanted to do music, it was inevitable,” he said. “My family [has] always had my back, whatever I’ve wanted to do they’ve supported. They were always giving me advice on what to do and how to go about things.”

CJ is in a rap group with his half-brother Joshua Jahad Russaw, and they’re hoping their album will be out later this year. He says that having a legendary father in the rap game “ends up being fuel” for him to go hard in the studio. CJ was only a few months old when his father was killed.

CJ is also a budding actor. He portrayed his father as a young boy in the Biggie biopic Notorious, and was recently in the indie film Kicks with Oscar-winner, Mahershala Ali.