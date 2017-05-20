A football jersey worn by Colin Kaepernick during his protests against the national anthem, has landed at the Smithsonians’ National Museum of African American History and Culture. The jersey is included in a three-piece collection of Kaepernick items donated to the museum by sociologist, author and longtime 49ers consultant, Dr. Harry Edwards.

Edwards donated the items (which include a pair of shoes and a photo of Kaepernick) late last year, and encouraged museum curators to put them up immediately.

“I said, ‘Don’t wait 50 years to try to get some memorabilia and so forth on Kaepernick,’” he told USA TODAY Sports. “ ‘Let me give you a game jersey, some shoes, a picture … And it should be put right there alongside Muhammad Ali. He’s this generation’s Ali.’ ”

The items haven’t gone up on display yet, but they are expected to become part of an exhibit within the next one to two years.

Kaepernick, whose decision to take a knee during the anthem dominated headlines last year and motivated other athletes to do the same, remains a free agent.

