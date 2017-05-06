Common, Keri Hilson Join Colin Kaepernick For #KnowYourRightsChicago
Colin Kaepernick is continuing his mission to educate and empower the youth. The 29-year-old athlete/activist took his Know Your Rights camp to Chicago’s DuSable Museum of African American History Saturday (May 6).
Common, Keri Hilson hit up the Windy City installment of Kaepernick’s free campaign, which is aimed at raising awareness on “higher education, self empowerment, and instructions to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios.”
The daylong event in Chicago featured guest speakers and a history challenge. Kaerpernick also gave the kids DNA kits from Ancestry.com.
Check below for photos and video from #KnowYourRightsChicago.
I’m proud to assist my brother @kaepernick7 educate the community about their rights. #knowyourrightschicago pic.twitter.com/pD9iJr19RU
— COMMON (@common) May 6, 2017
Happy Bday @nessnitty! 🎂🎉@oldmanebro Nessa working on her BDay in Chicago for @yourrightscamp @kerihilson pic.twitter.com/lAmWqMJEM0
— HOT 97 (@HOT97) May 6, 2017
One of our favorite photos from today! 😍 #knowyourrightschicago pic.twitter.com/f8kpbJGSAN
— KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) May 6, 2017
.@kaepernick7 w/ the 3 winners of our scavenger hunt! They got the most questions right during our history challenge!#knowyourrightschicago pic.twitter.com/tNkkdVff1m
— KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) May 7, 2017
@common talking about ways to eliminate the school-to-prison-pipeline at @yourrightscamp Chicago. pic.twitter.com/C6waTYP5hm
— Christopher Petrella (@CFPetrella) May 6, 2017
S/o to our lead speaker @LeftSentThis for taking the time to educate our youth! Follow us on Snapchat for more 👻yourrightscamp pic.twitter.com/zwCtsKoRW8
— KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) May 6, 2017
Real recognize real 🙌🏿 #RP @common: @kaepernick7 is the true meaning of courage. Not since Muhammad Ali has an… https://t.co/omk3hKaY3n pic.twitter.com/E2UvCH98qb
— KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) May 6, 2017
