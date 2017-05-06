Colin Kaepernick is continuing his mission to educate and empower the youth. The 29-year-old athlete/activist took his Know Your Rights camp to Chicago’s DuSable Museum of African American History Saturday (May 6).

READ: Colin Kaepernick Pulls Up In A Truck Full Of Custom Suits For New York Ex-Cons

Common, Keri Hilson hit up the Windy City installment of Kaepernick’s free campaign, which is aimed at raising awareness on “higher education, self empowerment, and instructions to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios.”

The daylong event in Chicago featured guest speakers and a history challenge. Kaerpernick also gave the kids DNA kits from Ancestry.com.

Check below for photos and video from #KnowYourRightsChicago.

LISTEN: Lupe Fiasco Pledges Allegiance To Colin Kaepernick With New Song, “Kneelin’ On Needles”

I’m proud to assist my brother @kaepernick7 educate the community about their rights. #knowyourrightschicago pic.twitter.com/pD9iJr19RU — COMMON (@common) May 6, 2017

.@kaepernick7 w/ the 3 winners of our scavenger hunt! They got the most questions right during our history challenge!#knowyourrightschicago pic.twitter.com/tNkkdVff1m — KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) May 7, 2017

S/o to our lead speaker @LeftSentThis for taking the time to educate our youth! Follow us on Snapchat for more 👻yourrightscamp pic.twitter.com/zwCtsKoRW8 — KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) May 6, 2017

READ: Colin Kaepernick Continues To Spread The Wealth With Donation To Meals On Wheels