Shady Records newest recruit, Conway, finally delivers his latest mixtape, Reject on Steroids. This comes just one day after the release of DJ Green Lantern’s street banger, “iLL,” with DJ which also features Royce da 5’9.

Conway’s formula is simple. All street tough lyrics with no filler — reminiscent of the ’90s era Mobb Deep. This 12-track project is laced with unflinching rhymes as well as gory tales of drug deals, puffing Sour blunts and violence. This is why hip-hop is important. Rap music allows men like Conway to rise above their former unfortunate situations to become story tellers about the downside to the streets.

And make sure you you remember that Conways is still Griselda Records for life.

Reject On Steroids Tracklist

01. Green Lantern Intro

02. You Kant Live freestyle

03. Love freestyle

04. Rick Boxes (produced by Daringer)

05. Spurs Feat. Benny (produced by Daringer)

06. Dead Bodies Left

07. iLL Feat. Royce Da 59 (produced by Green Lantern)

08. Cooked In Hells Kitchen (produced by Daringer)

09. Priest (produced by Daringer)

10. Not Humble freestyle

11. Through It All (produced by Daringer)

12. The Vision freestyle