News out of Kuwait today brings a whole new meaning to the term “carrier pigeon.”

READ: Interview: The Lucas Brothers Talk The War On Drugs & Why The Rock Would Be The Perfect President

Customs police found and caught a homing pigeon carrying 178 ecstasy pills in a tiny backpack in Kuwait. According to Al Arabiya, the pigeon was being tracked by the department’s employees on its trek from Iraq to Kuwait, and was able to seize the birdie bad-a** near the custom’s department.

Police catch a pigeon with 200 ecstasy pills hidden in a little backpack pic.twitter.com/vSB9eYtd84 — Cass Lowe (@CassLowe) May 24, 2017

“Homing pigeons were used in the past to carry messages as messenger pigeons and they crossed a distance of approximately 100 miles,” writes the site. “At first they only delivered messages but after training, man taught them how to deliver messages back and forth more than once a day.”

READ: Mexican Soccer Player Thought Smuggling 48 Lbs Of Meth Into The U.S. Was A Good Idea

News of this hilariously bizarre incident has been spreading on Twitter and Reddit since it occurred yesterday (May 23). There have been no further reports on the trafficker it was smuggling the drugs for. All we know is that bird is going to need a good lawyer.