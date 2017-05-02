Divine Council nabbed our attention in 2016 with “Dirtbags In Distress” and their EP Council World. Now, the gang is set on re-introducing themselves to music lovers who have been sleeping on their talents with a new mixtape, DB$B.

The Virginia-bred group of Lord Linco, $ilkmoney, Cyrax and Chicago-bred producer ICYTWAT gifts fans with a 12-track mash-up of brand new tracks and unreleased loosies like “D.A.N.” and “Council S**t”.

DB$B is a solid mix of all their notable melodies and heavy-handed lyrical joints which should fulfill all Divine Council cravings until their official debut album is released.

The mixtape is available now for free download and streaming on DatPiff.