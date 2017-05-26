Couple Has Sextuplets After Trying To Conceive For 17 Years

After unsuccessful attempts at conceiving a child for 17 years, Adeboye Taiwo and his wife Ajibola Taiwo are now the proud parents of sextuplets- three boys and three girls.

With the help of 40 medical professionals, Mrs. Taiwo gave birth to her new bundles of joy via c-section on May 11 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va.. According to WTVR, the babies were the first sextuplets born in the hospital.

Mrs. Taiwo was just 30 weeks pregnant, so the babies ranged from one pound, 10 ounces to two pounds, 15 ounces at the time of their birth. They are currently “thriving” in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

“It’s not every day that parents bring home sextuplets,” said Ronald Ramus, M.D., director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at VCU Medical Center. “Mrs. Taiwo was eating, sleeping and breathing for seven. A lot of the support and encouragement we gave her to make it as far as she did was important, and one of the biggest contributions we made as a team.”

“I was excited,” said Mr. Taiwo. “For the very first time we were expecting. The medical team is excellent in medicine and hospitality. We are far from home but the medical team is our family. That is what got us this far.”