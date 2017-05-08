After announcing his latest mixtape, One Night Only, Boston’s own Cousin Stizz gives us a mellow tune from the forthcoming project — titled “Jo Bros.”

READ: Cousin Stizz Delivers The Order On His ‘MONDA’ Mixtape

Obviously, he was inspired from pop sensations, the Jonas Brothers, as he delivers quality lyrics over the lush, bass heavy production from WondaGurl and Frank Dukes. “Jo Bros” is perhaps one of his most infectiously catchy songs with its laid-back hook and delivery.

The track serves as his recent follow up to his critically acclaimed first single from One Night Only,, “Headlock,” featuring Offset.

Cousin Stizz’s One Night Only is set to be released on May 12.