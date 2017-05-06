Dave Chappelle’s return to the silver screen is upon us. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the revered comedian has joined the cast of A Star Is Born.

The Warner Bros.’ remake also features Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. A Star Is Born was first released in 1937 and told the story of a downtrodden movie star who stumbles upon a rising actress. He sets out on a mission to take the celebrity hopeful to a level of stardom despite his alcohol demons.

Chappelle’s character’s name is Noodles, a longtime friend of Cooper’s persona, Jackson Maine. This news follows the historic success of Chappelle’s Netflix comedy shows which stands atop the streaming metrics in the company’s comedic genre.

A Star Is Born will reportedly debut in theaters on Sept. 28, 2018.