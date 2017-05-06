Dave Chappelle’s Next Onscreen Appearance Will Be In ‘A Star Is Born’ Remake
Dave Chappelle’s return to the silver screen is upon us. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the revered comedian has joined the cast of A Star Is Born.
The Warner Bros.’ remake also features Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. A Star Is Born was first released in 1937 and told the story of a downtrodden movie star who stumbles upon a rising actress. He sets out on a mission to take the celebrity hopeful to a level of stardom despite his alcohol demons.
Chappelle’s character’s name is Noodles, a longtime friend of Cooper’s persona, Jackson Maine. This news follows the historic success of Chappelle’s Netflix comedy shows which stands atop the streaming metrics in the company’s comedic genre.
A Star Is Born will reportedly debut in theaters on Sept. 28, 2018.