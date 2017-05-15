Dave East Puts His “Party Monster” Lifestyle on Front Street (Video)

Dave East usually keeps his pillow talking to a minimum, but The Weeknd’s “Party Monster” beat allowed him to open up a bit about his sexual exploits. This may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but we think Tyra Banks is probably listening really close right about now.

READ: Dave East Takes Drake’s “Free Smoke” To Harlem

The new prince of Harlem rides over the Toronto singer’s moody beat while dishing on his late night creeps, but even goes on to name drops a few famous ladies on his radar, Hey Karreuche! Walk through Dave’s Uptown blocks for a lil’ chit chat in the video below.

READ: Dave East Blesses Future’s “Mask Off” With Harlem Flavor