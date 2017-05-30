How’s this for friendship goals? Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are going on 25 years of friendship, and it all started when Dre heard the then-teenage drug dealer’s music at a house party. HBO recently dropped a new trailer for its upcoming docu-series Defiant Ones, detailing the duo’s first interaction before history was made.

READ: HBO Unveils Premiere Date For Dr. Dre’s ‘The Defiant Ones’ Documentary

“When I first met Snoop, a friend of mine had a bachelor part,” Dr. Dre recalled on the 45-second trailer. “My step-brother Warren G pops this tape in. And I’m like, ‘that’s Snoop?'” I’m like man, this is a f***in’ diamond in the rough, and we need to polish it up.” Snoop also chimed in on the story, remembering the phone call he received from Dre. “I hung up, like n***a this ain’t no motherf***in’ Dr. Dre,” Snoop said laughing it off. “[Dre] called back like, ‘n***a, be at the studio, Monday.'”

Although the phone call didn’t go quite as planned, Dre said the studio session led to the finishing of his debut solo album, The Chronic, which Snoop was heavily apart of. It was a good thing Dr. Dre persisted on making another call.

READ: Let The Church Say Amen: Snoop Dogg Is Working On A Gospel Album

Defiant Ones is reportedly a four-part series about Dr. Dre and Apple music executive Jimmy Lovine. The latest clip is the second preview HBO has dropped this week. Earlier, the network released another teaser for the docu-series, discussing Dre and Lovine’s working relationship. The mini clips are all leading up to the doc’s TV release on July 9. Other cameos in the series include Nas, Ice Cube, Gwen Stefani, and will.i.am.

Check out the newest trailer above.