The Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy will never be forgotten. On the day of Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace’s 45th birthday, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs made a cameo at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards (May 21). In between the announcements of award wins, Diddy took a moment to honor his late friend and first Bad Boy artist.

“B.I.G. sold over 25 million records worldwide. His Ready to Die album, his Life After Death album? Classics. They changed the game. They changed the game of hip-hop forever.” reminded the entrepreneur. “Biggie was the best rapper I ever had a chance to work with. Watching him and seeing him work is something you can’t explain.”

After making the audience stand on their feet for The Notorious B.I.G.’s born day, the Bad Boy Records founder brought out the late rapper’s son, CJ Wallace, and played a clip from his posthumous Billboard Award win in 1997. The mogul reeled it all in and segued into the trailer premiere of his upcoming documentary, Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop.

Watch Diddy’s Biggie moment down below as well as the official trailer for his upcoming documentary, which makes its theater debut on June 25.