Diplo remains one of the summer’s most cherished producers. The Mississippi native has managed to keep the school-free months of the year packed with party rocker after party rocker for as long as we can remember. At this point, rappers know when Diplo calls — pick up the damn phone.

For his latest jam, “Bankroll,” Justin Bieber, Young Thug and Rich The Kid pull up for an ode to cash money. We’re not talking the Hot Boys and Mannie Fresh, we’re talking blue Benjamins stacked into rubber bands. Co-produced by Diplo, Boaz and King Henry, the Biebs actually comes through with the hardest trap rap verse on the song. Yeah, I said it.

While the DJ/producer/festival king continues to run the world on Major Lazer’s never ending list of concert dates, he delivers a warm weather smash.

