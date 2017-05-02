DJ Boogz Sets The Mood On the Steamy “#AboutLastNight”

DJ Boogz sets the scene for a night of romantic passion as he drops his brand-new track, “#AboutLastNight” featuring Elijah The Boy, K’Ron, Ye Ali, and Brandon Christian.

“#AboutLastNight” is a sensual and sexy track that features the four artists coming together to give us a steamy anthem for those nice, quiet late nights with bae. Each artist delivers some velvet smooth flows that forms perfectly with the song’s seductive vibes from its production. This also includes a well-executed sample of Drake’s 2011 cut, “Cameras” that fits perfectly with its context.

This is DJ Boogz’s latest follow up to his previous 2016 banger, “I Messed Up (Reminiscing)”. Check out the steamy single below.