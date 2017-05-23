Since Griselda Records joined forces with Eminem’s Shady Records back in March, Conway has been more visible on the music scene.

Recently, Conway appeared on Shade 45’s Benny Showoff Radio with Statik Selektah, where the Buffalo native rapped alongside Mobb Deep’s Prodigy for a brief freestyle session. And just last week, Con dropped his unofficial remix to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.”

As the gritty rapper preps his forthcoming album, Reject On Steroids, he links with Royce da 5’9″ on DJ Green Lantern’s new track, “iLL.” With the JAY Z sample (“U Don’t Know”) maneuvering between Lantern’s boom-bap production, Royce and Con trade grown man talk on the street banger. “I came in here with enforcers and with the goons/I never fail/I aim for the stars/Came up short and hit Moon/I’m more G than if Voorhees had the pumpkin face/Mac 11 thump and chase,” Royce raps.

Conway doesn’t disappoint, either. He follows through with a solid verse about his intentions of being a superior emcee. “I ain’t attracted to all the plaques and all the sales/’Cause if I ain’t the illest rapper then actually I failed,” Con raps.

The emcee’s Reject on Steroids project drops tomorrow on Datpiff.

