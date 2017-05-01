DJ Run P. Finds The Original Musical Gems To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Samples
After the continuous runs of Kendrick Lamar’s stellar album DAMN., one would like to know where those sweet strings and floaty voices originated from that are present on certain tracks. Well, DJ Run P. takes your wonders and produces a mix that unearths the golden sounds that help propel K. Dot’s musings to new heights. Run isn’t new to making these types of master finds for epic albums. The ones he’s done for A Tribe Called Quest, Beyonce and Kanye are must listens.
With the DAMN. finds, Run laces the mix with insight from Kendrick’s interviews, commentary from those close to him and various soundbites that tell the theme of DAMN.’s “soul speak”. In line with the total scope of the packaging, Run enlisted the talents of well known artist and illustrator Geoff J. Kim to show Kendrick’s energy and effortless calm as the cover. Enjoy the sounds and pass the word on about the tunes.
TRACKLIST
- Longevity
- Fugue – Foals (XXX)
- Don’t Let Me Down – Fleurie (FEEL.)
- Damn Butterfly
- DUCKWORTH – Kendrick Lamar
- Be Ever Wonderful – Ted Taylor (DUCKWORTH.)
- Top Flipped
- Ostavi Trag – September (DUCKWORTH.)
- Poverty’s Paradise – The 24 Carat Black (FEAR.)
- Gift of the Dream
- Our Here
- FEAR. – Kendrick Lamar
- Knock Knock Knock – Rat Boy (LUST.)
- What Era You Claim?
- Get Your Mind Right Mami – Jay Z (LOYALTY.)
- Paul Revere – Beastie Boys (LUST.)
- Ha – Juvenile (ELEMENT.)
- Feel
- Mary Jane (Live) – Rick James (DNA.)
- If I Said it
- Atari – Hiatus Kaiyote (DUCKWORTH.)
- 24K Magic – Bruno Mars (LOYALTY.)
- Loyalty (Feat. Rihanna) – Kendrick Lamar
- What For?
- Not For Me