DJ Run P. Finds The Original Musical Gems To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Samples

After the continuous runs of Kendrick Lamar’s stellar album DAMN., one would like to know where those sweet strings and floaty voices originated from that are present on certain tracks. Well, DJ Run P. takes your wonders and produces a mix that unearths the golden sounds that help propel K. Dot’s musings to new heights. Run isn’t new to making these types of master finds for epic albums. The ones he’s done for A Tribe Called Quest, Beyonce and Kanye are must listens.

With the DAMN. finds, Run laces the mix with insight from Kendrick’s interviews, commentary from those close to him and various soundbites that tell the theme of DAMN.’s “soul speak”. In line with the total scope of the packaging, Run enlisted the talents of well known artist and illustrator Geoff J. Kim to show Kendrick’s energy and effortless calm as the cover. Enjoy the sounds and pass the word on about the tunes.