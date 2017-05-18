DJ Shadow & Nas Spread Knowledge In “Systematic” (Video)
DJ Shadows debuts the vibrant visuals for his first official collaboration with Queensbridge super hero Nas on this Thursday afternoon (May 19). “Systematic” is a new track from the upcoming season of HBO’s hit show, Silicon Valley.
The animated lyric video features imagery that coincides perfectly with Nasir’s conscious wordplay. “The system will defeat itself/Nothing stays in a steady state, It overheats and melts/It only feeds itself, the system/Yo, I think it exists just because, like a pit eats its pups/Eats its own litter up/The system’s fucked, it’s corrupt/It’s for its own survival, it’s genocidal/No place or origin, no beginning cycle
Let’s occupy all streets/It’s crazy to think in the ’80s/I wanted minks, and a Benz to listen to Michael/And Grand Puba Maxwell,” raps Nas on the song.”
“Systematic” is available now on all digital platforms. The new Silicon Valley soundtrack is also available for pre-order and is set to impact on June 23 vis Mass Appeal.
Shadow is also heading out on his international ‘The Mountain Will Fall’ tour in October.
TOUR:
May 18 – LiquidRoom – Tokyo, Japan
May 20 – The Star Festival – Kyoto, Japan
May 23 – Jack Rabbit Slim’s – Perth, Australia
May 25 – The Triffid– Brisbane, Australia
May 27/28 – Sydney Opera House – Sydney, Australia
May 31 – 170 Russell Melbourne – Melbourne, Australia
Jun 2 – The Powerstation – Auckland, New Zealand
Jun 9 – Sideways Festival – Helsinki, Finland
Jun 14 – Le Bikini – Ramonville-St-Agne, France
Jun 16 – Sonar by Night – Barcelona, Spain
Jun 17 – Atabal – Biarritz, France
Jun 20 – Elysee Montmarte – Paris, France
Jun 21 – L’Astrolabe – Orleans, France
Jun 22 – Transbordeur – Lyon, France
Jun 24 – Glastonbury Festival – Poole, UK
Jul 6 – Festival d’ete de Quebec – Quebec, Canada
Jul 7 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, Ontario
Jul 8 – Park West – Chicago, IL
Jul 10 – Madrid Theatre – Kansas City, MO
Jul 11 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
Jul 12 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 14 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA
Jul 15 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
Jul 16 – The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA
Jul 18 – House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA
Jul 19 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ
Jul 21 – Emo’s – Austin, TX
Jul 22 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX
Jul 23 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX
Jul 24 – New Daisy Theatre – Memphis, TN
Jul 25 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY
Jul 27 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA
Jul 28 – Randall’s Island Park / Panorama Festival – New York, NY
Jul 30 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA
Jul 31 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC
Aug 1 – Center Stage – Atlanta, GA
Aug 2 – The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN
Aug 4 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN
Aug 11 – Sziget Music Festival – Budapest, Hungary
Aug 13 – Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay – Newquay, UK
Aug 15 – Concorde 2 – Brighton, UK
Aug 16 – Concorde 2 – Brighton, UK
Aug 18 – Le Fort de Saint Pere – St Pere, France
Sep 6 – Fort Punta Christo – Pula, Croatia
Sep 9 – Bestival – Lulworth, United Kingdom
Sep 17 – Festaal Kreuzberg – Berlin, Germany
Sep 18 – Technikum – Munich, Germany
Sep 22 – Alte Feuerwache – Mannheim, Germany
Sep 25 – De Roma – Antwerp, Netherlands
Sep 26 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sept 28 – O2 Academy – Oxford, UK
Sep 30 – O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK
Oct 1 – O2 Academy Leeds – Leeds, UK
Oct 3 – O2 ABC – Glasgow, United Kingdom
Oct 5 – Albert Hall – Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 6 – O2 Academy Bristol – Bristol, United Kingdom
Oct 7 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom