DJ Shadow & Nas Spread Knowledge In “Systematic” (Video)

DJ Shadows debuts the vibrant visuals for his first official collaboration with Queensbridge super hero Nas on this Thursday afternoon (May 19). “Systematic” is a new track from the upcoming season of HBO’s hit show, Silicon Valley.

The animated lyric video features imagery that coincides perfectly with Nasir’s conscious wordplay. “The system will defeat itself/Nothing stays in a steady state, It overheats and melts/It only feeds itself, the system/Yo, I think it exists just because, like a pit eats its pups/Eats its own litter up/The system’s fucked, it’s corrupt/It’s for its own survival, it’s genocidal/No place or origin, no beginning cycle

Let’s occupy all streets/It’s crazy to think in the ’80s/I wanted minks, and a Benz to listen to Michael/And Grand Puba Maxwell,” raps Nas on the song.”

“Systematic” is available now on all digital platforms. The new Silicon Valley soundtrack is also available for pre-order and is set to impact on June 23 vis Mass Appeal.

Shadow is also heading out on his international ‘The Mountain Will Fall’ tour in October.

TOUR:

May 18 – LiquidRoom – Tokyo, Japan

May 20 – The Star Festival – Kyoto, Japan

May 23 – Jack Rabbit Slim’s – Perth, Australia

May 25 – The Triffid– Brisbane, Australia

May 27/28 – Sydney Opera House – Sydney, Australia

May 31 – 170 Russell Melbourne – Melbourne, Australia

Jun 2 – The Powerstation – Auckland, New Zealand

Jun 9 – Sideways Festival – Helsinki, Finland

Jun 14 – Le Bikini – Ramonville-St-Agne, France

Jun 16 – Sonar by Night – Barcelona, Spain

Jun 17 – Atabal – Biarritz, France

Jun 20 – Elysee Montmarte – Paris, France

Jun 21 – L’Astrolabe – Orleans, France

Jun 22 – Transbordeur – Lyon, France

Jun 24 – Glastonbury Festival – Poole, UK

Jul 6 – Festival d’ete de Quebec – Quebec, Canada

Jul 7 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, Ontario

Jul 8 – Park West – Chicago, IL

Jul 10 – Madrid Theatre – Kansas City, MO

Jul 11 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

Jul 12 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

Jul 14 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

Jul 15 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

Jul 16 – The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

Jul 18 – House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA

Jul 19 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

Jul 21 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

Jul 22 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

Jul 23 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

Jul 24 – New Daisy Theatre – Memphis, TN

Jul 25 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

Jul 27 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

Jul 28 – Randall’s Island Park / Panorama Festival – New York, NY

Jul 30 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA

Jul 31 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

Aug 1 – Center Stage – Atlanta, GA

Aug 2 – The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN

Aug 4 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

Aug 11 – Sziget Music Festival – Budapest, Hungary

Aug 13 – Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay – Newquay, UK

Aug 15 – Concorde 2 – Brighton, UK

Aug 16 – Concorde 2 – Brighton, UK

Aug 18 – Le Fort de Saint Pere – St Pere, France

Sep 6 – Fort Punta Christo – Pula, Croatia

Sep 9 – Bestival – Lulworth, United Kingdom

Sep 17 – Festaal Kreuzberg – Berlin, Germany

Sep 18 – Technikum – Munich, Germany

Sep 22 – Alte Feuerwache – Mannheim, Germany

Sep 25 – De Roma – Antwerp, Netherlands

Sep 26 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept 28 – O2 Academy – Oxford, UK

Sep 30 – O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK

Oct 1 – O2 Academy Leeds – Leeds, UK

Oct 3 – O2 ABC – Glasgow, United Kingdom

Oct 5 – Albert Hall – Manchester, United Kingdom

Oct 6 – O2 Academy Bristol – Bristol, United Kingdom

Oct 7 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom