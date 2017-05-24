Donald Glover Appears In ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer

The forthcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming flick recruits familiar faces for its teen-friendly remake of the Marvel superhero movie.

READ: ‘Deadpool’ Animated Comedy Series From Donald Glover, Marvel Set at FXX

Beyond leading man Tom Holland and acting veterans Robert Downey Jr. and Michael Keaton, music’s most multifaceted stars Zendaya and Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, also make the cut. In trailer number three, the double threat (the rapper/singer and Golden Globe-winning actor) makes a cameo.

“You gotta get better at this part of the job,” Gambino’s character tells Holland’s Peter Parker. Zendaya then appears as Parker’s high school classmate Michelle, who tries to untangle his secret.

READ: Donald Glover Will Star As Simba In ‘Lion King’ Remake

While fans rallied for Glover to take the lead role following his voice-over role as Miles Morales in Ultimate Spider-Man, they can still catch him in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which hits theaters July 7.

This article was originally posted on Billboard.