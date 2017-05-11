When he’s not running the country (and we’ll use that term loosely), Donald Trump must like to sit in silence, because he doesn’t seem to like anything on television. He’s launched a smear campaign on Twitter against shows like Saturday Night Live and his former brainchild The Apprentice. And now, he’s going after late-night TV. During a dinner event on Monday night (May 8), the president reportedly mad scathing remarks about Don Lemon, Stephen Colbert, and more.

Trump reportedly said he thinks CNN Tonight’s Don Lemon is “perhaps the dumbest person in broadcasting.” He reportedly claimed 20/20’s Chris Cuomo looks like a “chained lunatic,” and the Late Show’s Stephen Colbert is a “no-talent guy” who talks “filthy,” according to reports at TIME. Colbert in particular, received a lot of backlash from the president because of his monologue he recited on Ma 1, which suggest a sexual relationship between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “There’s nothing funny about what he says,” he said about Colbert. “What he says is filthy, and you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base… By the way, they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better. But his show was dying.”

As a result of these TV personalities and the rest of media journalism, which he’s often dubs as a fake news agenda, he no longer watches CNN or MSNBC. “I’ve been able to do something that I never thought I had the ability to do. I’ve been able not to watch or read things that aren’t pleasant,” he said.

Late-night shows weren’t the only ones to get mouthful though. The president continued his long-standing campaign against The New York Times as well as The Washington Post, saying “they’re really, really dishonest.” The only network he can stomach is Fox News, which he says fosters “responsible” journalism.

None of the TV hosts have addressed Trump’s complaints, but they likely don’t care. In fact, Colbert recently announced his segment for his May 11 show, which will address the Trump and the firing of FBI Director James Comey.