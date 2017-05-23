Donald Trump’s big ask for a border wall between the United States and Mexico finally has a numerical figure beside it. According to Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, as part of the 2018 budget proposed by the White House on Tuesday (May 23), $1.6 billion of the $2.6 billion border security funds will be specifically for the “bricks and mortar for a wall.” This is a bump up from the previously requested $1 billion unsuccessfully aimed towards 2017 construction.

The previous request would’ve been for 62 miles of border, with 14 of those miles being replacement fencing. CNN reports that the updated amount would only cover a few dozen miles of wall. In order to cover a full wall across the entire southern border, the country would have to reach much deeper into its pockets for tens of billions of dollars.

The Department of Homeland Security didn’t get any extra coin for wall construction in 2017. However, Congress approved them using $20 million originally allotted for other things to pay for prototypes for a future wall project.