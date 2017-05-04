The Affordable Healthcare Act has been on Donald Trump’s agenda for as far back as we can trace. Thursday (May 4), may have started the beginning to the end of an era of Obamacare. The House snuck the Trump administration’s revisions to the AHCA to the Senate with a 217-213 victory. Amidst this victory, only twenty Republican representatives voted against the bill, while no Democrats stood in support of it.

The bill that is on its way to the Senate is said to deprive 24 million Americans of their current health care coverage, drive up premiums for older citizens, and reverse protection of those with pre-existing conditions from being charged more.

READ: John Legend Rallies Fans To Fight Obamacare Replacement Bill

Although only 20 Republicans opted out of voting in favor of the amended AHCA, some have expressed their interest in seeing the Senate apply some “significant changes.” But, democratic California representative, Nancy Pelosi says, “They [Republican representatives] have this vote tattooed on them. This is a scar they will carry… Why would they vote for it, if they don’t think it’s worthy of support and the Senate will change it?” A question that probably will never be answered. But, according to the California minority leader, the Senate has “no interest in passing this bill as is.”

Many have expressed their disposition toward the president’s changes to the bill, but early this morning, activist Samuel Sinyangwe made it his duty to create a Twitter thread that reveals all the harsh repercussions that will transpire for black Americans if the bill is passed. Some include cutting support for students with disabilities and elders with medicaid, in addition to tax credits for the rich.

READ: Obamacare Scores A Win After House Republicans Fail To Reach Vote

AHCA cuts benefits to middle & especially to low income people. Black people, who tend to make less, will be disproportionately harmed. (2/) pic.twitter.com/ZrCI8FUy0z — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) May 4, 2017

In fact, the 400 wealthiest US households who benefit most from this bill have more wealth than all black (or latino) households combined. pic.twitter.com/Hh2nP4emm1 — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) May 4, 2017

AHCA also cuts $880 BILLION dollars from Medicaid, which black people disproportionately rely on for healthcare. https://t.co/O1T6N3rc0u pic.twitter.com/VqPD9NfFhO — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) May 4, 2017

AHCA also cuts support for students with disabilities. These students are disproportionately black. https://t.co/mvaxjCY4NV — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) May 4, 2017

Politicians and concerned citizens, alike, have already began banding together to express their disapproval of the current state of the amended AHCA bill. Some have even questioned whether it’s too early to call in to their state’s senators to express their disdain toward the recent vote. Activist and writer, Brittany Packett, ensured to tweet out a New York Times article that reveals all the House’s representatives and how they voted.

READ: Donald Trump Reportedly Capitalizing From Hotel Investment Fund

The #AHCA bill that @GOP just passed in the House is cruel, wrong, and will cost lives. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBookerOffice) May 4, 2017

Here’s your House voting guide. ‘How Every Member Voted on the House Health Care Bill’ via @nytimes. https://t.co/OPjMauJZh2 — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) May 4, 2017

A sexual assault offender can become President, but a sexual assault victim cannot get healthcare. #AHCA — A. Paxton Carriere (@APaxton_Demoin) May 4, 2017

Class warfare in the era of @realDonaldTrump is in full effect; this new healthcare bill punishes the poor and abuses the aged. #AHCA — Tavis Smiley (@tavissmiley) May 4, 2017

Does the passing of #AHCA make you sick? Too bad, that’s not covered now. — Pastor Trey (@TreyWitzel) May 4, 2017

Disgraceful: Republicans in the House just voted to strip 24M Americans of their health care. I will do everything in my power to fight it. https://t.co/nEA10fBlEz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 4, 2017

Not one of the 7 California Republicans whose districts Hillary won voted against the bill. We’ll be giving them some attention. https://t.co/Ha4RvzrITp — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 4, 2017

READ: Donald Trump Reportedly Calls For Immediate Halt Of Michelle Obama’s Educational Program ‘Let Girls Learn’