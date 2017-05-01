According to CNN, President Trump announced Monday (May 1) that he plans to phase out Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s educational program, the Let Girls Learn Initiative, effective immediately.

“Moving forward, we will not continue to use the Let Girls Learn brand or sustain a stand-alone program,” Peace Corps acting director Sheila Crowley reportedly said in an email. It was also suggested that parts of the program will continue without usage of the brand name. More specific plans were not provided.

Let Girls Learn was launched by President and First Lady Obama in 2015, and has pursued the mission of increasing educational opportunities for girls and young women in developing countries around the world. The program was primarily run by the Peace Corps and the United States Agency for International Development, but also partnered with The Department of State, The Millennium Challenge Corporation, The Department of Labor and The Department of Agriculture.