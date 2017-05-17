While the White House attempts to get a handle on this week’s scandal, Donald Trump gave his first commencement address to a graduating class of cadets Wednesday (May 17) and told them in life they’ll sometimes be the recipients of backlash they did not merit.

“Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair. You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted,” Trump said.

The president’s remarks came after The New York Times published a story alleging Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to stop the investigation into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn in regards to a February private Oval Office meeting. That report came just a day after The Washington Post alleged Trump revealed classified information to Russian advisors.

Both damaging stories hit Washington, forcing the administration to regain its footing after receiving a one-two punch in scandal. However, Trump used his speech as an opportunity to outline how he plans to fight those he believes are unjustifiably attacking him.

“You have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight. Never ever, ever give up,” he told the cadets. “Look at the way I’ve been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history — and I say this with great surety — has been treated worse or more unfairly.”

The comments come as a shock to anyone who is familiar with American history in which Abraham Lincoln and John Kennedy were both assassinated, and Ronald Reagan who was shot. Not to mention the countless disparaging birtherism comments he made about Barack Obama, but let Trump tell it his treatment as leader of the free world far surpasses those who have ever held the position prior.