Wednesday (May 10), Dr. Dre posted a cryptic Instagram post, possibly implying that his HBO documentary The Defiant Ones could premiere Thursday night (May 11).

Thursday @DefiantOnes A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on May 9, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

But although the Beats by Dre founder’s caption says “Thursday,” the “About” page on HBO’s website revealed that the documentary’s premiere is actually set for July 9.

The Defiant Ones is a four-part documentary that will tell the stories of Dre and Apple Music executive Jimmy Iovine, exploring not only their personal lives, but also the affect of their working relationship on the lives of dozens of today’s most influential icons in music and contemporary culture.

July 9 / @HBO / #TheDefiantOnes A post shared by @defiantones on May 11, 2017 at 9:40am PDT