The 2017 Billboard Awards was definitely a time to be alive, especially when your name is Drake. The More Life artist walked away with 13 trophies, setting a new record for the most wins in one year.

Before the award show kicked off, the Toronto had already accumulated 10 wins and No. 11 ended up being the “Top Male Artist” award, winning over the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna, The Weeknd and more. To top off the night, the rapper took home of the major awards of the night – the Top Artist Award.

Among the artists to win are Beyonce with 5 awards, Rae Srummurd with 1, and Desiigner with 1 as well. See some of winners and categories below as well as Drake’s last acceptance speech of the night.

AdeleBeyonceJustin BieberThe ChainsmokersAriana GrandeShawn MendesRihannaTwenty One PilotsThe Weeknd

Top Rap Song:

Desiigner, “Panda” — WINNER

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top R&B Collaboration:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Rap Collaboration:

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” — WINNER

Top R&B Song:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Album:

Beyonce, Lemonade — WINNER

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Rap Album:

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake, Views — WINNER

Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

