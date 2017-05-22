Drake Sets New Record, Beyonce And More Take Home Wins At Billboard Music Awards
The 2017 Billboard Awards was definitely a time to be alive, especially when your name is Drake. The More Life artist walked away with 13 trophies, setting a new record for the most wins in one year.
Before the award show kicked off, the Toronto had already accumulated 10 wins and No. 11 ended up being the “Top Male Artist” award, winning over the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna, The Weeknd and more. To top off the night, the rapper took home of the major awards of the night – the Top Artist Award.
Among the artists to win are Beyonce with 5 awards, Rae Srummurd with 1, and Desiigner with 1 as well. See some of winners and categories below as well as Drake’s last acceptance speech of the night.
WATCH: Diddy Remembers Biggie, Debuts ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ Trailer
Adele
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake — WINNER
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Rap Song:
Desiigner, “Panda” — WINNER
Drake, “Fake Love”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Top R&B Collaboration:
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Rap Collaboration:
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” — WINNER
WATCH: Nicki Minaj, Drake, Bruno Mars & John Legend Perform At The 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Top R&B Song:
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top R&B Album:
Beyonce, Lemonade — WINNER
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Frank Ocean, Blonde
Rihanna, Anti
The Weeknd, Starboy
Top Rap Album:
J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only
Drake, Views — WINNER
Kevin Gates, Isla
DJ Khaled, Major Key
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service
See the full list of winners here.