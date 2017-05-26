When it comes to style, hip-hop artists fall in one of two camps: daring, experimental risk-takers (see: Young Thug who broke gender norms when he wore a ruffled dress on the cover of mixtape, Jeffrey) and those who play it safe. Drake belongs in the latter. A blend of ‘90s fashion and watered-down streetwear, his aesthetic is approachable, massively well-liked (his turtleneck and sweats look from “Hotline Bling” was a viral hit, after all), and it’s why his next fashion venture is bound to sell out.

READ: Is Pyrex Joining Drake’s OVO Sound Label?

OVO x Clarks Originals ‘Made in England’ Desert Boot – Available In-Stores and Online 05.26.17 A post shared by October’s Very Own (@welcomeovo) on May 24, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Drake’s owl-branded clothing line OVO (after his record label October’s Very Own) has teamed up with Clarks Originals to launch a Drake take on the British shoe brand’s best-selling desert boots—the latest in a series of collabs, including Roots, Canada Goose, and Air Jordan. The OVO x Clarks “Made in England” collection comprises three desert boots in black, tan, and violet colorways, with each handcrafted from premium quality janus suede, stamped with a custom OVO embossed pattern all over, imprinted with the phrase “Know Yourself” on the inside tongue, and affixed with an owl-printed tag.

READ: ‘DAMN.’ Proves Kendrick Lamar Doesn’t Make “Fun” Music, So Is Drake Better?

And after teasing the news on Instagram, the highly anticipated boots will be exclusively available in OVO stores and online as of today. Step to it.

OVO x Clarks Originals ‘Made in England’ Desert Boot – Available In-Stores and Online Tomorrow. Visit the blog for more information. A post shared by October’s Very Own (@welcomeovo) on May 25, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

This article was originally published on Billboard.