Dreezy Has A Bone To Pick With The BET Awards After “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” Snub

Dreezy
CREDIT: Getty Images

With every award show, there’s bound to be a screw-up somewhere. At times, there’s something wonky with planning & logistics. Other times, it can be controversy surrounding the host. From time to time, it’s an onstage blunder or backstage scuffle. But every year, unfailing almost, there’s a major snub in one of the major categories. According to Chicago rapper, Dreezy, the 2017 BET Awards dropped the ball.

BET released the list of nominees early on Monday, and before evening hit, Dreezy had plenty of thoughts to go around about her glaring absence from the “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” category, which nominated Cardi B, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma and Young M.A. As she pointed out, none of the aforementioned nominees released a full-length album in 2016 (not counting Cardi B’s Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 1 mixtape).

Dreezy released her No Hard Feelings debut studio album in the middle of summer ’16 via Interscope Records, which housed “We Gon Ride” with Gucci Mane and the platinum single, “Body,” featuring fellow Chi native Jeremih. Critical reception of the album was favorable, but it evidently wasn’t enough to perk up the BET Awards’ antennas.

But don’t take Dreezy’s criticism for bitterness. She’s still got her eye on the prize and, to pull a page out of Bryson Tiller’s book, by next year she’ll be back and better.

Go girl.

