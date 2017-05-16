With every award show, there’s bound to be a screw-up somewhere. At times, there’s something wonky with planning & logistics. Other times, it can be controversy surrounding the host. From time to time, it’s an onstage blunder or backstage scuffle. But every year, unfailing almost, there’s a major snub in one of the major categories. According to Chicago rapper, Dreezy, the 2017 BET Awards dropped the ball.

BET released the list of nominees early on Monday, and before evening hit, Dreezy had plenty of thoughts to go around about her glaring absence from the “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” category, which nominated Cardi B, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma and Young M.A. As she pointed out, none of the aforementioned nominees released a full-length album in 2016 (not counting Cardi B’s Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 1 mixtape).

Lol this industry funny. — Dreezy (@dreezydreezy) May 15, 2017

I’m not lol. It ain’t bout the music nomore ‍♀️ https://t.co/WyslgBZY1G — Dreezy (@dreezydreezy) May 15, 2017

Dreezy released her No Hard Feelings debut studio album in the middle of summer ’16 via Interscope Records, which housed “We Gon Ride” with Gucci Mane and the platinum single, “Body,” featuring fellow Chi native Jeremih. Critical reception of the album was favorable, but it evidently wasn’t enough to perk up the BET Awards’ antennas.

Only female to drop a album last year, went platnium, vids all hit millions, 3 tours w/all niggas. No credit.Ima charge it to the game tho — Dreezy (@dreezydreezy) May 15, 2017

1st y’all said I ain’t have no hits. Then y’all said Ima 1 hit wonder. Now yu kno 3 but still can’t salute. *Kanye shrug* ‍♀️ https://t.co/uS61tJ7bvh — Dreezy (@dreezydreezy) May 15, 2017

But don’t take Dreezy’s criticism for bitterness. She’s still got her eye on the prize and, to pull a page out of Bryson Tiller’s book, by next year she’ll be back and better.

Dont take my passion 4 this as discredit to other females. Salute to all the dope ladies. Some ppl wouldn’t even care. I’ll be back &better — Dreezy (@dreezydreezy) May 15, 2017

Go girl.

