While rising pop sensation Dua Lipa gears up to release her long awaited debut album this week, the U.K. artist finally releases the alluring visuals to her Miguel assisted ballad, “Lost in The Light.”

The Henry Scholfield-directed video captures the pure dreamy romance of the synth-pop tune as we witness Dua Lipa and Miguel flying from building to building in Los Angeles. Their onscreen chemistry speaks volumes and brings out the same energy in the song as it beautifully demonstrates what it means to be lost in loving someone.

Lipa also revealed the tracklist to her upcoming 17 song album. It includes the singles “Blow Your Mind (Muah)”, “Homesick”, “Be The One”, and “Hotter Than Hell.”

The singer’s self-titled debut will be released everywhere this Friday (June 2).

