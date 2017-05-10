From wrestler to action star to…the leader of the free world? According to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, that seems like “a real possibility.”

In a recent interview with GQ, the Baywatch star said that he’s seriously considering trying his hand at a 2020 Presidential bid.

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” Johnson explained. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”

As for a few of his early ideas- how about longer weekends out of the office and keeping our money to ourselves?

“I didn’t want to be flippant,” he said of his thought-out ideas. ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’”After some laughs, Johnson declared that becoming President is sounding more and more plausible.

In November, he spoke to Yahoo, where he stated rather diplomatically, ““I feel like I’m in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement…but I also have a tremendous amount of respect for the process and felt like if I did share my political views publicly, a few things would happen…I felt like it would either (a) make people unhappy with the thought of whatever my political view was. And, also, it might sway an opinion, which I didn’t want to do.”