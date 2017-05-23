Dylann Roof’s feelings about his foreseeable death sentence came to a head on Tuesday (May 23) when he pleaded through his attorneys to an appeals court to overturn his death sentence for killing nine African-American parishioners.

The Associated Press reports for his first appeal, Roof reportedly claimed the case wasn’t federal since he committed the crime and purchased the weapons in South Carolina. Not surprisingly, this won’t be the last time we hear an appeal note from the white supremacist. Transcripts from Roof’s previous hearings on his psyche hint that the 23-year-old planned to draw out his appeals for one special reason–he’s more than certain white nationalists will release him from prison.

Roof beleives “white supremacists [will] take over the U.S. within several years, pardon him for the killings and make him governor of South Carolina.” Defense attorney David Bruck said he’s sure Roof is hoping his constant appeal requests will “give him enough time for the world to turn upside down.”

Attorneys for Roof also provided a note by the convicted killed to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asking for “mercy” on the convicted killer. Roof was found guilty of multiple accounts of murder and hate crimes for the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME church.

Roof’s attorneys will more than likely follow Roof’s formula to find imaginative loopholes in the case, from twisting how the shooting happened to questioning how interstate commerce worked in the case.

