Dyme-A-Duzin releases his inner foodie with his new single “Food For Thought.” Producer Eff Dope cooked up the knockin’ beat, which comes from his upcoming projet, Crown Fried. Although his latest single comes just four months after his previous EP Ghetto Olympics, Dyme’s “Food For Thought” is no fast food joint.

“You can get the 2 piece, or you can get the biscuit,” Dyme raps. “Another brother lost his soul, what the people tell me. Caught slipping, had the biscuit didn’t squeeze the jelly.”

READ: Dyme-A-Duzin Goes For The Gold On His ‘Ghetto Olympics’ EP

Dyme keeps it real as he glides through the record with his braggadocio lyrics. In one of his bars, he implies that he’s already hot than other Brooklyn MC’s who’ve made it into the national spotlight like Bobby Shmurda and Young M.A.

“Meanwhile, shit I’m good. I’m hot already. Bobby Shmurda made it hot already. Then they did that shit again like it ain’t hot already (Ooouuu). Been chef cookin’ with the pot already.”

Dyme’s Ghetto Olympics project is available here.