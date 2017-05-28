Some of music’s biggest names are using their platforms to help victims of the Manchester terrorist attack. Among the list of celebrity donors include Eminem and Justin Timberlake who have already brought in a large chunk of donations through social media.

With more than 80 million collective social media followers, the platinum selling artists helped raise just under $2.3 million (£1,770,000) in the last few days, Pigeons & Planes reports.

READ: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With Manchester Arena Bombing

A crowd funding effort started by the Manchester Evening News set a 24-day deadline to raise $2 million for the British Red Cross, but thanks to Em and Timberlake, they’ve already met the goal.

Em took to Twitter on Thursday (May 25), to encourage fans to donate to the BRC.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

Timberlake posted a similar link to his Twitter account Friday (May 26).

At least 22 people were killed while dozen were left wounded in the Manchester terror attack, which took place after an Ariana Grande concert at the U.K.’s Manchester Arena earlier in the week. In wake of the violence, Grande postponed the remainder of her tour and announced plans to return to Manchester for a benefit concert.

READ: Ariana Grande Reportedly Offers To Cover Funeral Costs Of Manchester Attack Victims