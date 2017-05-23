Miami native Eskeerdo uproots his talents from the Sunshine State and heads out West for his latest visual “Gotta Luv It.” While in the West Coast, the Cuban Jesus rapper treks into the desert for a psychedelic journey that not even his Day-1 fans are ready for. Director DJeloveson and assistant Gabriel “Q” Pelaez send Eskeerdo through a maze inside a technicolor junkyard surrounded by trees filled with colorful glass bottles.

Just when you think his trip couldn’t get any more strange, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter gets candid when he tries to run around in his white bathrobe and squeaky clean white sneakers as the sky changes into every color of the rainbow. The single, produced by Infamous, is the follow-up to his recent record “Bitta,” which dropped earlier this year.

Watch the trippy video for Eskeerdo’s “Gotta Luv It” up top.

