Maddie (Amandla Stenberg) is 18 years old and has never left her home due to her over-protective mother (Anika Noni Rose) and a mysterious, life-threatening illness. When Olly (Nick Robinson) moves in next door, he becomes an outlet for her; a connection to world she’s never experienced. Based on a novel by Nicola Yoon, Everything, Everything depicts the strained romance they develop and poses the question: What would you do if risking your life was the only way to live it?

On Wednesday, May 17, advance screenings of Everything, Everything (which officially hits theaters on Friday, May 19) will take place in major cities across the United States, and VIBE has the hook-up for you. We’re giving five (5) lucky VIBE readers in Los Angeles and five (5) lucky VIBE readers in New York City the chance to experience this unique adventure in life and love with a friend!

The NYC screening is going down at the Empire 25 Theater (34 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036) at 7:00 pm EST. As for the Los Angeles screening, winners will see the film at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Theater (4020 Marlton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90008) at 7:00 pm EST.

How can you score a pair of tickets?

Follow VIBE magazine (@vibemagazine) on Twitter

Tweet “I want to see #EverythingEverything in [insert name of city]! #VIBEprize”

Each winner will be selected at random between now and 12 pm EST on Tuesday, May 16. **No purchase necessary. Transportation to and from the screening will not be provided. Seating is based on a first come, first serve basis, so get there early if you win! Good luck!